Assam: 2 Held With Heroin Worth ₹4 Cr In Karbi Anglong

In an attempt to curb the drug menace in Assam, Karbi Anglong police seized around Rs 4 crores of suspected heroin at Laharijan under the Bokajan subdivision and arrested two in this connection.

As per reports, a police team of Laharijan Police Patrolling Post (PPP) tracked down a Mahendra Bolero around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The police team recovered 646 grams of heroin in 50 soap cases concealed in the chamber of the backlight.

The arrestees have been identified as N Gamsei Haokip son of Tonglun Haokip of Chandel, and one Letkhalal Surachandapur district, Manipur respectively.

