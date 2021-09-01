Assam: 2 Held With Heroin Worth ₹4 Cr In Karbi Anglong

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
REPRESENTATIONAL

In an attempt to curb the drug menace in Assam, Karbi Anglong police seized around Rs 4 crores of suspected heroin at Laharijan under the Bokajan subdivision and arrested two in this connection.

As per reports, a police team of Laharijan Police Patrolling Post (PPP) tracked down a Mahendra Bolero around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The police team recovered 646 grams of heroin in 50 soap cases concealed in the chamber of the backlight.

Related News

APSC Scam: Notice Sent To 39 Accused Once Again

PEINDIA CAB Service Launched In Guwahati Today

PM Releases ₹125 Commemorative Coin To Honour ISKCON Founder

CM Sarma Assures Improvement Of Child Care In 800 Tea…

The arrestees have been identified as N Gamsei Haokip son of Tonglun Haokip of Chandel, and one Letkhalal Surachandapur district, Manipur respectively.

You might also like
Top Stories

Rahul Dravid may head COVID-19 task force: BCCI

Health

COVID-19 Assam: 30 Test Positive in Nalbari Today

Top Stories

Assam Floods: Over 6 lakh affected across 20 districts

Uncategorized

OIL technicians curb pipeline spill in Tinsukia

Top Stories

US to ban Tik Tok: Donald Trump

Health

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICMR Revises Testing Strategy