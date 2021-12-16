Assam: 2 Injured In Tiger Attack In Mariani

Two people were injured in an attack by a tiger in Nakachari in Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday.

Tiger panic has gripped the area for a while, culminating in an attack on two last night.

The two injured in the attack have been identified as Atul Gogoi and Pradip Saikia.

Meanwhile, the tiger is believed to be still roaming in a tea garden in Eragaon in Nakachari in Assam.

Notably, five people including women were injured two days ago in another tiger attack.

ALSO READ: Indrani Mukerjea Claims Sheena Bora Is Alive And In Kashmir