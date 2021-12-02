Assam: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Bike Accident In Doboka

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Bike Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

The incident reportedly happened at Jabrakhowa in Assam’s Doboka as two people on a speeding motorcycle hit two pedestrians in which one of the bike riders and a pedestrian lost their lives.

In yet another road accident at Doboka in Assam’s Hojai district on Thursday, two youths were killed on the spot and another two were left seriously injured. The accident reportedly happened due to a speeding motorcycle hitting a pedestrian.

The incident reportedly happened at Jabrakhowa in Assam’s Doboka as two people on a speeding motorcycle hit two pedestrians in which one of the bike riders and a pedestrian lost their lives.

Related News

India To Get 9 Nuclear Reactors By 2024: Govt Tells Rajya…

NEIOM Announces Agri-Tech Startup Initiative In The…

Brahma Mishra, Mirzapur’s ‘Lalit’ Found Dead

Guwahati: GMCH Pharmacist Suspended Over Gross Negligence

The deceased pedestrian was identified as one Sanjib Prasad while the bike rider who was killed has been identified as Abul Hussain.

Meanwhile, the other rider and pedestrian were left seriously injured in the incident.

ALSO READ: India To Get 9 Nuclear Reactors By 2024: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

You might also like
Assam

Couple accused of holding 3 hostages

Assam

Mising Festival Ali Aye Ligang Begins Today

Guwahati News

Guwahati Among 6 New Cities Shortlisted For New IPL Team

Top Stories

GU Releases SOPs For Open Book Exams | Full Details Here

Assam

60 gold biscuits looter Dispur SI surrenders

Sports

Indian American Samir Banerjee Wins Under 17 Wimbledon