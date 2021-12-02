Assam: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Bike Accident In Doboka

The incident reportedly happened at Jabrakhowa in Assam’s Doboka as two people on a speeding motorcycle hit two pedestrians in which one of the bike riders and a pedestrian lost their lives.

In yet another road accident at Doboka in Assam’s Hojai district on Thursday, two youths were killed on the spot and another two were left seriously injured. The accident reportedly happened due to a speeding motorcycle hitting a pedestrian.

The incident reportedly happened at Jabrakhowa in Assam’s Doboka as two people on a speeding motorcycle hit two pedestrians in which one of the bike riders and a pedestrian lost their lives.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as one Sanjib Prasad while the bike rider who was killed has been identified as Abul Hussain.

Meanwhile, the other rider and pedestrian were left seriously injured in the incident.

