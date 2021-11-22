Assam: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Groom Party Crashes Into Tree

The marriage was held at Jhanji’s Food Villa in the Sivasagar district in Assam. The groom’s party was returning from the marriage to Golaghat when the accident happened.

Two people were killed on the spot and five others were injured in an accident in Golaghat district in Assam on Sunday night.

The accident reportedly happened when a vehicle carrying the groom’s party heading to Golaghat from Sivasagar hit a tree near Dhekial.

The two deceased have been identified as Bipul Sharma and Mahendra Kalita.

