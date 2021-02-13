Assam: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Two people have lost their lives in different road accidents across the state on Saturday.

As per reports, the first accident took place at Khanaghat in Tihu, where a bike rider lost control of his vehicle and hit a roadside tree, and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Pathak.

On the other hand, the second accident took place at Samdhora in Kaliabor, where a bike hit a tractor. The bike rider died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the tractor driver fled away from the site of incident.

The deceased has been identified as Prashanta Saikia, a resident of Bagharchuk.