Assam: 2 KNF Extremists Caught From Diphu

Two extremists of the Kuki National Front (KNF) were detained in Assam’s Diphu on Tuesday. The two were caught on charges of extortion.

The detained extremists have been identified as Senitheng Kipgeng and Martin Pakhang.

The two, residents of Manipur, were reportedly caught from Di Morbheng village in Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The two were caught by the police while trying to extort money. The police reportedly recovered ₹10,000 in cash.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 2 Nigerians Caught From LGBI Airport

