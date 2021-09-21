Assam: 2 Minor Boys Go Missing From Baksa

Two minor boys have gone missing from Baksa district late Monday night.

The boys, identified as Rajib Shill (14) and Binod Das (10), reportedly went missing around 6pm yesterday. Both are residents of Bharaliapar in Baksa district.

According to their family members, both the minor boys left the house in the evening and did not return.

The family members tried to search them in various locations but to no avail. Later, a missing report was filed at the Nagrijuli Police outpost.

Rajib and Binod are students of class nine at the Sankaradev Shishu Niketon, Latibari.

Their family members have urged everyone to contact them on – 9954985163 if they get any information about the missing minor boys.