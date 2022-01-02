Assam: 2 Minors Die by Suicide In Mankachar

In a tragic turn of events, two minors in Assam’s Mankachar died by suicide by consuming poison on Saturday night.

As per reports, the incident was reported from the Futamari area of the town. The deceased minors were a 15-year-old girl and 17 year old boy.

The reason why they took the extreme step remains unknown.

Their families claimed that both of them had an affair who objected to them for it, there was no harassment or torture from their side.

Soon after their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.