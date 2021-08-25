Assam: 2 More injured in Police Encounter

Two more accused persons have been injured in police encounters in Assam’s Nagaon and Goalpara districts, senior officers said on Wednesday. The leader of an armed gang was injured in a cross-fire at number 1 Kandhulimari village in Nagaon district in Assam early on Saturday when he was leading the police to his accomplices, Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.



The gang leader, who was nabbed at Ahomgaon in Dhing area on Tuesday, was shot at his leg by one of his accomplices, who opened fire on seeing the police team and managed to escape from the spot, he said, according to a PTI report.



“This gang operates in a militia-style and is very ruthless. Its members are accused in many crimes including opening fire on common people and injuring several of them on August 22,” Mishra told PTI, adding that the gang leader is undergoing treatment at a hospital.



In another incident, three members of an armed kidnapping gang accused in several cases were nabbed in Belpara area of Rongjuli in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday night and one 9 mm pistol, three cartridges and addictive pills were seized from their possession, Additional Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka said. While being taken to a police station, the gang leader tried to escape forcing law enforcers to shoot at his leg, the officer said, adding that he is being treated at Goalpara Civil Hospital and his two accomplices are in custody.

With the latest incidents, at least 21 suspected militants and criminals have been shot dead and 33 others injured in police encounters while either trying to snatch service firearms or escape from custody since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government assumed charge in May. The rising number of police encounters has whipped up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned “trigger happy” and is indulging in “open killings” under the second BJP government in the state, the report said.

