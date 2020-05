Assam: 2 More Test Positive for COVID-19

Assam registered another two cases of COVID-19 positive on Thursday. The two persons at Kokrajhar quarantine center have been tested and confirmed positive, informed Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He tweeted saying, “Alert ~ Two persons at Kokrajhar Quarantine Center tested & confirmed #COVID19 positive.”

Alert ~ Two persons at Kokrajhar Quarantine Center tested & confirmed #COVID19 positive.



↗️Total cases 191

↗️Recovered 48

↗️Active cases 136

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 12.20 pm / May 21#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/nMSkyT9IUh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2020

The total cases in the state rose to 191 with 136 active cases in.