Assam: 2 Poachers Held Along Indo-Bhutan Border With Elephant Tusk

Two suspected poachers were arrested with a tusk from near the India-Bhutan border in Baksa on Wednesday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 24th battalion nabbed the duo from Dimabari village in the Tamulpur police station area.

Those apprehended have been identified as Budhu Ram Murmu (26) and Sunil Murmu (23). They were later handed over to the Forest Range Office at Kumarikata along with the tusk.

