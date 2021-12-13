Assam: 2 Separate Incidents of Mob Lynching Reported in Barpeta & Cachar

In yet other shocking incidents, two separate cases of mob lynching have been reported in Barpeta and Cachar districts in Assam.

In Barpeta district in Assam, a group of 20 people attacked a family in which one youth Rafiqul Islam died on the spot while his father, mother and brother are critically injured.

The injured have been identified as Ramezuddin, Majoni Begum and Hasanur Ahmed.

It has come to know that they belong to the same village. However, the reason of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Another incident of mob lynching has been reported in Silchar in Cachar district, Assam when a group of 5-6 persons have attacked a person named Afzal Hossein Mazumder. He was beaten to death. The incident took place at Brain Nagar under Udharbond Assembly Constituency.

It has been alleged by the deceased mother Aafruz Bibi Mazumder that her son was killed for offering Kali Puja. She also alleged that the miscreants have looted a sum of Rs. 80000 from the victim.

The victim’s body has been sent for post mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital by Joypur Police. Aafruz Bibi has also lodged an FIR accusing six persons to be involved in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Aalta Hussain, Rabizul Laskar, Tajuddin, Faujuddin, Manjul Hussain and Nadan Miya. The Joypur police said that the accused are now absconding.

