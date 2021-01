20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday in Assam, while, 102 patients were discharged today.

The active caseload has been at 609. The recoveries have touched 2,14,054 with 98.60 per cent.

The COVID-19 deaths have reached at 1,081 with 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, vaccination process is underway and so far 36, 932 have taken COVID jabs.