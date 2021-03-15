Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 20 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 20 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, while, 26 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 265.  

The new cases were detected out of 14,651 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported ten cases, Nagaon (4) and Tinsukia (3). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,099 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.76 per cent with 2,15,106 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,817.

