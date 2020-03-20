ASSAM: $2000 Financial Aid to people who stuck abroad for COVID

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government has intended to provide financial assistance to those people, who stuck abroad for Novel Coronavirus outbreak since one month.

We are planning to provide a total of $2000 for those people who stuck abroad for Novel Coronavirus outbreak since one month. To avail this facility they will have to send an email with details, Sarma said.

So far there are no cases of coronavirus reported from any part of the state. A total of twenty-six samples tested at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been found to be negative, Sarma added.

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested at four test centres in Assam. The testing facilities are available at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh and Silchar Medical College, Silchar.

All exams in the state stand postponed till March 31 to contain the coronavirus spread in Assam and to ensure social distancing.

These will include all Board examinations, examinations of all government and private schools, as well as examinations of all state universities, stand cancelled till March 31, said the minister in a press meet on Friday.

The Election commission of India will soon make an announcement in regard to BTC election, slated to be held on April 4, Sarma added.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today, heads of department (HoDs) have been asked to ensure that 50% of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50% staff should be instructed to work from home.