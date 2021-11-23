Assam: 207 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.56 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,15,781 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,726. The recovery rate stood at 98.53 percent.

Assam on Tuesday reported 207 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,629. The positivity rate stood at 0.56 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 157 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 36,720 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (91), Kamrup Rural (19), Udalguri (18), Barpeta (13).

The two deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,15,781 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,726. The recovery rate stood at 98.53 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,077 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

