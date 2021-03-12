Assam: 21 New COVID Cases

Assam reported 21 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 18 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 281.

The new cases were detected out of 12,475 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported five cases, Sonitpur (6), Dibrugarh and Nagaon three each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.17 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,097 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,15,041 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,766.