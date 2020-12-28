Assam: 213 Railway Stations To Provide Free WiFi Services

The Indian Railways will be providing free WiFi services at 370 stations across the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway jurisdiction as part of the Digital India initiative.

Of the 370 stations, 213 are in Assam, 94 are in West Bengal, 35 are in Bihar, 20 are in Tripura, 3 are in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 in Nagaland, and 1 each in Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

Passengers can avail these services by purchasing UTS tickets from these stations using mobile apps.

“Many people availing the free Wi-Fi facility in railway premises are first time users of the internet. There are many heart-warming stories of how the station Wi-Fi has helped transform the lives of many students, labours and even coolies,” said Subhanan Chanda, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway.

The WiFi services at these stations are provided in collaboration with RailTel and Google. Tata Trust has also supported the initiative.