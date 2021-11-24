Assam: 214 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.66 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,15, 995 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,971. The recovery rate stood at 98.54 percent.

Assam on Wednesday reported 214 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,596. The positivity rate stood at 0.66 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 245 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,531 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (123), Kamrup Rural (12), Jorhat (11), Sonitpur (9).

The two deaths were recorded from Darrang (1) and Sivasagar (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,15, 995 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,971. The recovery rate stood at 98.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,081 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

