Assam: 21,700 Cattle Smuggled In 5 Years, 1668 Held

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora informed Assam Assembly on Tuesday that 1,668 people were arrested across the state due to cattle smuggling in the last five years, while, 21,700 smuggled cattle heads were recovered.

In a written reply to the Assembly said 1,668 people have been apprehended since 2016, of which 15, were held by the River Police Organisation.

Of the given statistics, 427 were nabbed in South Salmara-Mankachar, 226 in Dhubru and 255 in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, the minister informed the highest cattle heads was seized in Dhubri (6,031), South Salmara-Mankachar (5,687) and Nagaon (2,330).