Assam registered 2179 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the toll to 19532.

Out of 36225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Kamrup M reported 531 cases, Dibrugarh- 152, Cachar- 136, Jorhat- 134 and Kamrup R- 122.

Meanwhile, 2148 cured COVID-19 cases were discharged. The total recoveries are 76962. The death toll in the state has touched 274.