Assam: 23 Illegaly Encroaching Families Evicted In Drive In Bilasipara

Authorities today ran another eviction drive in Bilasipara’s Sonamukh in Assam’s Dhubri district against illegal encroachers.

Encroachers were reportedly illegally living on forest department’s lands, against whom the drive was conducted.

In strict action against illegal encroachment, Bilasipara authorities evicted 23 families from their illegal residences.

Notably, local police, paramilitary forces, and forest department officials and the subdivision administration were present at the scene during the drive.

