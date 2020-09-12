Assam: 23 More Succumb To Covid-19

Assam recorded 23 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 453.

Confirming the deaths, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on his twitter handle.

“Very sad and anguished to inform that 23 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” he tweeted.

The list of the deceased which was shared –

Late Randhir Gowala (45) of Dibrugarh, Late Dhaneswar Saikia (69) of Sivasagar, Late Arjun Chandra Das (85) of Barpeta, Late Bimal Debnath (62) of Udalguri, Late Sarada Saud (55) of Goalpara, Late Sobina Begum (36) of Golaghat, Late Ramesh Prashad Budhia (68) of Jorhat, Late Arup Saikia (68) of Golaghat, Late Himangshu Sekhar Das (60) of Cachar, Late Tosheswar Sharma (78) of Sonitpur, Late Manto Mandal (77) of Sonitpur, Late Kamali Basfore (65) of Sonitpur, Late Nakul Chandra Bora (57) of Golaghat, Late Abdul Rahman (45) of Karbi Anglong, Late Dipen Borpatragohain (39) of Lakhimpur, Late Amalendu Chakravarty (71) of Udalguri, Late Chandra Gogoi (62) of Sivasagar, Late Nawman Boro (78) of Kamrup rural, Late Pradip Dutta (60) of Dibrugarh, Late Ashim Chatterjee (74) of Kamrup Metro, Late Sakina Begum (67) of Nalbari, Late Aradhana Nahar Deka (60) of Kamrup Metro, Late Ananda Baruah (61) of Golaghat.