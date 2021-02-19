Assam: 23 New COVID Cases, 19 Discharged

Assam reported 23 new coronavirus related cases on Friday, while 19 have been discharged.

Out of the 23 cases, ten of them were reported in Kamrup (M), six in Tinsukia, and two in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of 14,141 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.16 per cent with an active caseload of 271.

2,14,658 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,091 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,367.

