Assam: $231 Mn Loan Granted For Hydropower Project

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Wikimedia Commons
Asian Development Bank sanctioned $231 million load for the development of the Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Power (LKHEP) facility in Assam.

The facility would be procuring water from the Kopili River to produce 120 MW of electricity, doubling the hydropower generation capacity of Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL), an official release of the bank stated.

“This project will produce clean energy and help address the growing demand for electricity in the state of Assam. It will also help state power companies reduce their dependence on expensive electricity from fossil fuel sources. Providing reliable power supply will promote economic growth, create employment opportunities, and attract investments,” said Len George, Principal Energy Specialist of ADB.

The allocation of the funds is the third release of the $300 million under Assam Power Sector Investment Program. The program has been funding since 2014 and has  upgraded 70 MW Lakwa gas project as well as power distribution networks in Assam.

Additionally, community-based disaster resilience initiatives and resource management will also be financed through project funding worth $2 million from ADB’s Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction, the release added.

