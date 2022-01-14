Assam: 2,348 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 7.80 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,40, 636 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,17,825. The recovery rate stood at 96.44 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 2,348 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 15,267. The positivity rate stood at 7.80 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 861 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 30,109 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (870), Cachar (222), Dibrugarh (147), and Jorhat (140).

The five deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (3) Bongaigaon (1), and Darrang (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,197 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.97 percent.

