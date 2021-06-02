Assam: 24 Persons Arrested In Doctor Assault Case

As many as 24 persons were arrested by Assam police for brutally assaulting a doctor in Hojai district after a COVID-19 patient passed away.

The arrested individuals include the main conspirators and perpetrators of the brutal attack that shook netizens in the state. A woman is also among the arrested persons who was seen in the viral video.

“Further action till 0400 Hours on June 2nd – 24 persons including main perpetrators & conspirators have been arrested. This includes the woman seen in the video,” informed DGP GP Singh.

A chargesheet of the case will be submitted at the earliest and bring the culprits to justice, he added.

Late Tuesday evening, an on-duty doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a Covid-19 patient passed away.

As per sources relatives of the deceased have allegedly thrashed the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, who works with Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station.

It has also been alleged that few nurses were assaulted too.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condemning the attack, tweeted today, “Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won’t be tolerated by our administration @gpsinghassam @assampolice. Ensure that the culprits brought to justice”.

Moreover, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating there was a “barbaric attack yesterday…and it was an extremely inhuman attack”, and requested for “immediate strict action on culprits”.

As per a report, Giyasuddin, a Covid-19 patient from Udali area, died at the hospital yesterday

The video of the heinous incident went viral on Tuesday.

Atleast 20 people could be seen beating and manhandling Senapati.

A video of the incident had gone viral in which a mob of around 20 people including women were seen manhandling Senapati and beating him with sticks and other items. They also tore his dress.

The mob also damaged the property of the Covid care centre.