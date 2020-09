Assam reported 2403 new COVID cases today out of 32242 tests done in the last 24 hours, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Out of 2403 cases, Kamrup M reported 538; Dibrugarh- 183; Lakhimpur 182; Jorhat-175 and Golaghat- 118

The current positivity rate is 7.45%.

The active caseload is 28630.

Meanwhile, 1918 cured patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 115051.

The confirmed caseload to date has been 144166, while, 482 deaths have been registered.