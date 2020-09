2409 COVID cases were detected in Assam today out of 32770 tests done in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload of the state is 146575 while the positive rate of the state is 7.35%

Out of the new cases, Kamrup (M) reported 633 cases, Dibrugarh – 201 cases, Jorhat – 172 and Lakhimpur – 120 cases.

The active cases in the state has pushed to 31029 while the deaths to 492.

The recoveries have touched 115051.