Assam: 26 Myanmar Nationals Held With Fake IDs

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Myanmar Nationals Fake Documents
Representative Image

Assam Police on Sunday has arrested 26 suspected Myanmar nationals, who were in possession of fake Indian documents from a lodge.

Police informed that forged documents made in Mizoram such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards were recovered from the belongings of the accused.

Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at a lodge in the Rihabari area of the city and 26 people (including 10 women) were apprehended, informed a police officer.

Upon interrogation, they disclosed that all of them are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology.

A case has been registered against the apprehended Myanmar nationals and further investigation is underway, informed the police.

