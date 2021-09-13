Assam: 26 Myanmar Nationals Held With Fake IDs

Assam Police on Sunday has arrested 26 suspected Myanmar nationals, who were in possession of fake Indian documents from a lodge.

Police informed that forged documents made in Mizoram such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards were recovered from the belongings of the accused.

Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at a lodge in the Rihabari area of the city and 26 people (including 10 women) were apprehended, informed a police officer.

Upon interrogation, they disclosed that all of them are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology.

A case has been registered against the apprehended Myanmar nationals and further investigation is underway, informed the police.

