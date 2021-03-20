Assam: 27 New COVID Cases

Assam on Saturday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, while, 18 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 303.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,100 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 13,224 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 8 cases, Dibrugarh 5 cases, Golaghat and Jorhat one cases each.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,951 with today’s positivity rate of 0.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,201 with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.