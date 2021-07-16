Assam: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Tezpur in Assam on Friday morning at 8.39 am.

According to the data of the National Centre for Seismology a 10 km earthquake struck 40 km WSW of Tezpur. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-07-2021, 08:39:11 IST, Lat: 26.48 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 40km WSW of Tezpur, Assam,” tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

Frequent earthquakes are recorded from Tezpur since the major earthquake struck on April 28.

ALSO READ: Kokrajhar: Public Entry In BTC Secretariat Suspended From Today

