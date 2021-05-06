Assam: 3.6 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Tezpur

By Pratidin Bureau
Earthquake
0

A minor earthquake jolted Tezpur in Assam on Thursday morning.

According to the data by National Center for Seismology, minor tremors of 3.6 magnitude were felt 41 km West of Tezpur at 10.30 am today.

The NCS in a tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 06-05-2021, 10:30:16 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 41km WSW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App.”

Recently on April 28 an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck the state with its epicentre near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, followed by atleast 18 or more aftershocks of which seven were reported from the district.

