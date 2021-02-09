Assam: 3 Accidents Reported, 4 Dead

Multiple accidents were reported in Assam on Tuesday killing four persons and injuring several. A person died on the spot at Panikhaiti in Narengi when a speeding dumper hit the person. The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Gautam. The dumper absconded after the incident.

On the other hand, another accident has been reported at Kolgachia when a e-rickshaw lost control and fell in the gorge. 5 including the rider were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Another accident was reported at Patharkundi killing three persons and injuring one. A cement truck has met with the accident. The bodies have been recovered with the help of SDRF.

However, the deceased have not yet been identified.

The truck which met with the accident bears the registration number NL01 K4098.