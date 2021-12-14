Assam: 3 Arrested, Huge Cache Of Drugs Seized In Doboka

A huge cache of drugs was seized by Nagaon police in Doboka’s Morjhar in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.

In an operation by the Nagaon police in the ongoing war on drugs, three drugs suppliers were arrested today along with a huge cache of contraband substances.

The three people held have been identified as Ala Uddin, Abdul Motin, and Sahabuddin Ali.

They were reportedly involved in smuggling in drugs from Dimapur to the state.

ALSO READ: Assam: Asomiya Pratidin Senior Journalist Among 3 Appointed To SJFI