Assam: 3-day Assembly Winter Session Begins Today

The three-day winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from Monday onwards.

As per initial reports, around 12 government bills would be tabled for passage. The session will begin at 9.30 am with the Question Hour and the reading of the Business Advisory Committee report.

Following which, the names of the members on the Chairperson’s panel under Rule 9 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business would be announced.

Presentation of the list of the Supplementary Demand for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for the year 2020-21 will be tabled as well.

Ahead of the assembly elections in April-May next year, the opposition will discuss several issues including CAA, farm laws, and price rise.