Assam: 3-day Raas Festival from Today

The Raas festival began from Thursday in different parts of Assam. The Raas-lila is an annual festival being performed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of October-November.

The raas festival is most popular in Nalbari, Majuli, Jorhat, Barpeta, Nagaon etc. among other places.

This year, the festival will be celebrated in low-key amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Assam. The government has also issued an SOP to celebrate the festival.

Majuli, the ancient seat of vaishnaviate culture will celebrate the three-day festival from today at around 55 places. Besides the satras, different organizations will celebrate the festival in different places in Majuli.

Satra disciples will also organize the raas festival at Auniati, Dakhinpat Satra, Kamalabari Satra. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the festival at Majuli in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other state ministers.

In Nalbari too, the festival will be celebrated at Harimandir but not with much fervor unlike the other years due to the pandemic situation.

