Assam: 3 Dead, 10 Injured As Speeding Truck Hits Passenger Auto In Cachar

By Pratidin Bureau on October 15, 2021

At least three people were killed and around 10 others were left injured after a speeding truck collided with a passenger autorickshaw in Assam’s Cachar late Thursday.

The tragic incident took place in Katigara area of Cachar district.

The deceased were identified as Nilendu Pal, Debabrat Goswami and Haider Hussain.

The speeding truck was able to flee the spot but soon hit another vehicle which was parked at a distance of 1 km from the accident spot, resulting in the truck falling off the road and getting overturned.

Upon searching the truck, police found an alcohol bottle lying about. The driver however managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Silchar Medical College soon after.

More details awaited.

