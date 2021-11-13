Assam: 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Dibrugarh With Suspected Heroin

The peddlers reportedly procured the drugs from agents and sold them. They mostly targeted young students, while also consuming the drugs themselves.

Three drug peddlers were arrested and 19.33 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from their possession by Dibrugarh Police. The incident occurred on Friday night in Milan Nagar area in Dibrugarh.

The three arrested have been identified as Deep Doley, Wasim Ahmed, and Shyamprit Das. According to the police, Shyamprit Das is the son of a Dibrugarh-based doctor.

The raid on the rented house of Deep Doley was conducted by a Dibrugarh police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) along with the officer-in-charge of the Dibrugarh police station. At around 7 pm on Friday, the police conducted its operation and nabbed the three from the house in the ‘J’ line in Kankan Nagar under Milan Nagar police outpost.

A police official said that the nabbed peddlers were taken to Dibrugarh police station and were being interrogated. The officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station informed that they had received information about the three youths who were peddling from the rented house, based on which the raid was conducted.

He further informed that a case no. 2182/21 u/s 22(b) 25/27/29 under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered.

The peddlers reportedly procured the drugs from agents and sold them. They mostly targeted young students, while also consuming it themselves.

Notably, Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has waged a massive war on drugs menace in the state.

ALSO READ: SC Raps Centre And Delhi Govt Over Worsening Air Quality, Asks To Consider Lockdown