Assam: 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Dibrugarh With Suspected Heroin

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
3 Drug Peddlers Caught
Representative

The peddlers reportedly procured the drugs from agents and sold them. They mostly targeted young students, while also consuming the drugs themselves.

Three drug peddlers were arrested and 19.33 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from their possession by Dibrugarh Police. The incident occurred on Friday night in Milan Nagar area in Dibrugarh.

The three arrested have been identified as Deep Doley, Wasim Ahmed, and Shyamprit Das. According to the police, Shyamprit Das is the son of a Dibrugarh-based doctor.

Related News

Lovlina Borgohain Conferred With Khel Ratna Award

Assam Crosses 3 Cr Covid-19 Vaccination, Aims 100%…

PM Modi, Assam CM Condemn Manipur Terror Ambush

Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice: Rajnath Singh On…

The raid on the rented house of Deep Doley was conducted by a Dibrugarh police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) along with the officer-in-charge of the Dibrugarh police station. At around 7 pm on Friday, the police conducted its operation and nabbed the three from the house in the ‘J’ line in Kankan Nagar under Milan Nagar police outpost.

A police official said that the nabbed peddlers were taken to Dibrugarh police station and were being interrogated. The officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station informed that they had received information about the three youths who were peddling from the rented house, based on which the raid was conducted.

He further informed that a case no. 2182/21 u/s 22(b) 25/27/29 under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered.

The peddlers reportedly procured the drugs from agents and sold them. They mostly targeted young students, while also consuming it themselves.

Notably, Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has waged a massive war on drugs menace in the state.

ALSO READ: SC Raps Centre And Delhi Govt Over Worsening Air Quality, Asks To Consider Lockdown

You might also like
Top Stories

“5-6 BPF Members Will Join Pramod Boro Led Council” – Himanta

Assam

COVID-19 patients spitting from upstairs at Golaghat Hospital: Himanta

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Cachar Posts 15 New Cases

Assam

Dibrugarh: 38 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad

World

Missing Texas Man eaten by his own 18 pet Dogs

Top Stories

Mukesh Ambani Becomes Asia’s Richest Man