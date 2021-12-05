Assam: 3 Held With 29 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor In Chaygaon

In an operation against illegal liquor in Chaygaon in Kamrup district of Assam, around 29 cartons of illegal liquor were recovered.

In the major bust, three people were also detained by the police, along with the huge cache of 29 cartons of illegal liquor.

The three detained have been identified as Krishna Kalita, Nanda Das, and Arup Das.

Meanwhile, the police were reportedly able to recover the illegal liquor from a Tata Magic vehicle with Assam registration numbers AS 01 CC 1934. The vehicle has also been seized.

