Assam: 3 Killed, 16 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

In tragic incidents, three persons have lost their lives, while 16 were injured in road accidents across the state on Sunday.

As per sources, the first accident was reported on NH 31 in Bilashipara, when a Bolero pick up van carrying labourers lost its control and fell off the road.

A female worker was killed on the spot and 15 others were injured in the accident. The deceased woman was identified as Chhakina Khatun.

On the other hand, the second accident took place in Darrang’s Dalgaon, where a police official lost his life after a drum filled with Coal- tar spilled at him.

The deceased policeman was identified as Abu Bakkar Ali, he was on night duty when the accident took place.

The last accident took place on the Rangiya-Bhutan border. As per sources, one person was killed while his son has been injured in a head-on collision between a bike and Bolero.

The deceased was identified as Manjur Ali, and his injured son was admitted to a nearby hospital.