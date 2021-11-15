Assam: 3 Killed In Deadly Road Accident In Jagiroad

Locals in Assam’s Jagiroad area reached the spot and intimated the police and called for an ambulance. Authorities were late in arriving they alleged.

Three people were killed in a massive road accident where a truck collided with a mini-truck at Deosal in the Jagiroad area in Assam on Sunday night. The truck was reportedly carrying bamboo whereas the mini-truck was carrying sand.

The three people reportedly died on the spot and they have not been identified yet. Locals in Assam’s Jagiroad area reached the spot and intimated the police and called for an ambulance. Authorities were late in arriving they alleged.

A local who saw the incident said, “The truck carrying bamboo was waiting on the roadside when the mini-truck carrying sand came from behind and hit it. The bamboos went in through their bodies and they were in much pain. We informed the police and ambulance services but they did not arrive in time. In about an hour, the three were dead”.

