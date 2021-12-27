Assam: 3 Killed In Tragic Road Accident

Three persons were tragically killed in a road accident that occurred in Silchar-Haflong Highway in Assam on Sunday night.

As per a report, a dumper vehicle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw which was carrying passengers.

While two female passengers died on the spot, a male passenger was grievously injured and was rushed to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the victims however are not yet ascertained.

Following the incident, locals blocked the national highway for five hours as a protest.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.