Assam: 3 Killed In Tragic Road Accident
Three persons were tragically killed in a road accident that occurred in Silchar-Haflong Highway in Assam on Sunday night.
As per a report, a dumper vehicle collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw which was carrying passengers.
While two female passengers died on the spot, a male passenger was grievously injured and was rushed to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The identities of the victims however are not yet ascertained.
Following the incident, locals blocked the national highway for five hours as a protest.
Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.