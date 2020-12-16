Assam: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies Of COVID

Assam registered three more deaths including a three-month-old baby girl on Wednesday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1007.

The three deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro, Baksa and Charaideo.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the details of the details:

Late Bikash Chandra Choudhary (68) of Kamrup Metro, Late Pradip Deka (35) of Baksa, and Late Saina Dhanuwar (3 months) of Charaideo succumbed to the virus.

The death rate of the state is 0.47 per cent.