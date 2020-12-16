Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies Of COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
127

Assam registered three more deaths including a three-month-old baby girl on Wednesday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1007.

The three deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro, Baksa and Charaideo.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the details of the details:

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls To Begin Tomorrow

Assam Reports 97 COVID Cases, 90 Discharged

No AIR Stations Will be Closed: Javadekar

Late Bikash Chandra Choudhary (68) of Kamrup Metro, Late Pradip Deka (35) of Baksa, and Late Saina Dhanuwar (3 months) of Charaideo succumbed to the virus.

The death rate of the state is 0.47 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

Rs. 25 lakh robbed from Apex Bank employees

Top Stories

COVID-19: Meghalaya’s Tourism Industry Hit Hard

Top Stories

GUWAHATI: Check Book Stall Opening Time

National

Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death Toll Reaches 15

Regional

Heroin seized in Dibrugarh

Regional

Guwahati: Youth’s dead body recovered in Hatigarh

Comments
Loading...