Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1010.

The three deaths have been recorded from Udalguri, Kamrup Metro and Bongaigaon.

Sad to share the demise of three #COVID patients today~ Late Saraswati Sinha (59) of Udalguri; Late Md Nazrul Islam (75) of Kamrup Metro and Late Sadhan Majumder (64) of Bongaigaon.

The death rate of the state stood at 0.47 per cent.