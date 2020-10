Assam: 3 More Die Of COVID-19

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Friday taking the death tally of the state to 926.

Out of the three deaths, one each were reported from Nagaon, Barpeta and Golaghat.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Hazera Khatun (70) of Nagaon, Late Jatindra Nath Deka (60) of Barpeta, Late Bhabakanta Borah (65) of Golaghat.