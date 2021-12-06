Assam: 3 Peddlers Arrested From Nalbari, Drugs Seized

Three men were arrested by the police along with drugs in their possession from Mukalmua in Assam’s Nalbari.

In the ongoing war on drugs by the government of Assam, three men, believed to be peddlers were held by Nalbari Police from Mukalmua in Barkhetri in Assam’s Nalbari district.

Notably, around 24.64 grams of contraband substances were also recovered from their possession as the police took the three men into custody for further interrogation.

The three men held in connection with the case have been identified as Abbas Ali, Badir Ali, and Faridul Ali.

Meanwhile, the police have also seized a vehicle from their possession. The vehicle, a Maruti Swift Dzire, had registration numbers AS 01 JC 4238.

