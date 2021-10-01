Assam: 303 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.64%

Assam on Friday reported 303 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 3,001. The positivity rate of the state is 0.64 per cent. The overall case tally of the state is at 6,02,466.

According to the data of the National Health Mission of the state, new cases have been detected out of 47,515, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup (70), Kamrup Rural (25), Jorhat (27), and Sonitpur (26).

A total of 356 patients have been discharged, while, 3 deaths were registered today.

While, single deaths have been recorded from Kamrup Rural, Darrang and Sivasagar.

The total number of deaths in the state have touched 5,876, with a death rate of 0.98 per cent, while the overall recoveries of the state have reached 5,92,242 with a recovery rate of 98.30 per cent.