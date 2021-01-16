Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 32 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam recorded 32 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The new cases were detected out of 13,834 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, 4 patients succumbed to the infection today.  The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,070 cases.

61 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,806. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.15 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,809.

