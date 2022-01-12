Assam: 3,274 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 6.56 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,35, 050 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,15,722. The recovery rate stood at 96.96 percent.

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 11,792. The positivity rate stood at 6.56 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 731 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 49,915 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1,138), Cachar (287), Jorhat (172), and Kamrup Rural (172).

The four deaths recorded today were reported from Dibrugarh (2), Cachar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,189 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.97 percent.

